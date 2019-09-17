Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.89 Million Holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 28,899,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $678,860,000 after buying an additional 937,164 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 5.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,441,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,180,000 after buying an additional 920,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 35.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,471,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,948,000 after buying an additional 3,823,413 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 0.8% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 12,753,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,582,000 after buying an additional 101,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 2.7% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,999,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,401,000 after buying an additional 234,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

NYSE KKR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 276,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,465. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.53.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,698.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.