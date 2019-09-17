Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 30.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,626,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,199 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ally Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,981,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,039,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,484,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,074,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,265,000 after acquiring an additional 18,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Ally Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,392,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,144,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 34,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.31. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $69,193.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,886.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $712,118 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

