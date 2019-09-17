Phoenixcoin Market Cap Tops $174,428.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $174,428.00 and approximately $113.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.60 or 0.00929995 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00033183 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00219447 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002103 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

