Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PENN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a positive rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Union Gaming Research raised Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Penn National Gaming and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.02.
PENN opened at $20.87 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.72.
In other Penn National Gaming news, Director David A. Handler purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $530,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 169,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saul Reibstein purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.
