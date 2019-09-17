PCHAIN (PI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $682,240.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and IDEX. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $682,240.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00040003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.24 or 0.04841794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000375 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001096 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,623,927 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Hotbit, DDEX, Bilaxy, IDEX, Bibox and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

