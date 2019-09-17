Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,274,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.57% of Paypal worth $10,199,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,568 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 11,307.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,213,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,339,000 after buying an additional 1,202,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paypal by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,979,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,760,000 after purchasing an additional 844,271 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paypal by 2,151.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,049,000 after purchasing an additional 659,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paypal from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $3,326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,675,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.17. 288,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,773. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.22.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.