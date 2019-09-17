Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Up to $11.02

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.59, but opened at $11.02. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 186,611 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $675.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Curtis W. Huff bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,561.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $244,558.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.