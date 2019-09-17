Pathstone Family Office LLC Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 348.8% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.26.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,563,950.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,051.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 429,638 shares of company stock worth $23,411,372 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $54.04. 4,324,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,269,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.44.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

