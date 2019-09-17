Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 38.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,400,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,524,000 after buying an additional 669,069 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 643.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 161,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after buying an additional 139,792 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 179.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 457,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 293,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Shares of ASH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.33. 8,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,721. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on ASH. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.