Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 43,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105,250. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.