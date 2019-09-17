Pathstone Family Office LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 67.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 300.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,482. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.31. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.45 and a 12-month high of $177.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

