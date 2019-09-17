Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,652 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of OGE Energy worth $33,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 41.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,910,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,292,000 after buying an additional 558,428 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 502,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,402,000 after purchasing an additional 242,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,573,000 after purchasing an additional 231,869 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 962,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,957,000 after purchasing an additional 231,770 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 452,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 225,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

OGE traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.43. 179,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,219. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on OGE shares. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

In other OGE Energy news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $30,181.05. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

