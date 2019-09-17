Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 4,839 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $27,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 116.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 103.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,577.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 87.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $127,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $98,366.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,485,794.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $30,102,336.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,571,861.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,524 shares of company stock worth $32,159,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.65. 20,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,312. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.70 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

