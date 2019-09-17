Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $30,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $262.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $233.71 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.62.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.13. The stock had a trading volume of 108,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,900. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a twelve month low of $167.48 and a twelve month high of $247.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

