Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,703 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Smith & Nephew worth $34,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNN. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,420,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,650,000 after buying an additional 233,761 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.5% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,639,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,927,000 after acquiring an additional 313,374 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 29.0% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,531,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,695,000 after buying an additional 344,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.5% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 857,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNN. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of SNN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.50. 224,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

