Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,577 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $32,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 832.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. 203,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,613. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.43. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

