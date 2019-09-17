Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 2,851 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 391,495 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $30,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,117.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $44,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.96.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $3,125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,338,989 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,210.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,856,560. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.00. 210,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,438. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.38 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

