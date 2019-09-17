Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,599 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.92% of BankUnited worth $29,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 21.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 51.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 153,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

NYSE BKU traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $33.51. 170,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,768. BankUnited has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $756,063.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $61,389.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

