Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.11. Panoro Minerals shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 67,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Panoro Minerals Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

