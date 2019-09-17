Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 67000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Panoro Minerals Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

