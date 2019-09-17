Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.16% of Palo Alto Networks worth $32,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 238,769 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,754 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,168,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $238,131,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $8,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,304,635.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total value of $2,527,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 924,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,796,248.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,666,236. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Cowen began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.23.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $4.68 on Tuesday, reaching $211.12. 483,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,196. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.60. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.