Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWJ. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter.

RWJ traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,746. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $77.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32.

