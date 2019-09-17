Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes $626,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.14. The stock had a trading volume of 214,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,983. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.90. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.49 and a 12-month high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

