Pacific Sun Financial Corp Takes $521,000 Position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYZ. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PYZ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $50.09 and a one year high of $70.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.44.

