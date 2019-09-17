Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF makes up about 1.4% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,875,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 31,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 839.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DEF traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.23. 9,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,333. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.69. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.