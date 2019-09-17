Pacific Sun Financial Corp Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

