Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $851,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PSCT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.43. 1,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,560. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $63.99 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.64.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

