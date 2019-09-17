Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,928 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Nordstrom by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Nordstrom by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 291,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 53,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 322,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 176,823 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $54,378.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.69%.

JWN has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

