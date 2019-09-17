Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $183,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 24,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,428,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after buying an additional 6,116,500 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 302,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 29,719 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,833,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Davy Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 69,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,444. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.46.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

