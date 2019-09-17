Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of GameStop worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth $629,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 111.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 143,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,295,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,398,000 after buying an additional 93,245 shares during the last quarter.

GME stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 95,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,309,344. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $398.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). GameStop had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

GME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

