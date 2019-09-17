Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of GameStop worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the second quarter worth $629,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at $430,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 111.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 143,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,295,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,398,000 after buying an additional 93,245 shares during the last quarter.
GME stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 95,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,309,344. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $398.92 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.
GME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.
GameStop Profile
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.
