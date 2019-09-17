Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $289,000 in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 71,014.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 45,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.
EXTR stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. 16,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,293. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $925.79 million, a P/E ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.64.
Several research firms have recently commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.
In other Extreme Networks news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 482,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.
Recommended Story: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.