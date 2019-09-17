Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $289,000 in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 71,014.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 45,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. 16,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,293. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $925.79 million, a P/E ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

In other Extreme Networks news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 482,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

