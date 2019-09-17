Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $444,000 Position in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,587 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,300 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,719 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $81,522,000 after purchasing an additional 130,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 2,620.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,025 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 29,654 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.78. 15,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,080. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

In related news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 3,409 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $137,144.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,252.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.