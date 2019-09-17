P2 Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,504 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises approximately 11.9% of P2 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. P2 Capital Partners LLC owned about 3.34% of Nexstar Media Group worth $155,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $63,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, hitting $103.60. 297,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1 year low of $70.09 and a 1 year high of $119.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $649.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.71.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

