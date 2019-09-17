Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) EVP Sells $207,372.66 in Stock

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $207,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,434,034.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.38. 129,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.48. Oxford Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $93.52.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.98 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.