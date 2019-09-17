Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.21

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.21 and traded as high as $6.94. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 5,006 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Origin Agritech stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ:SEED) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Origin Agritech worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Limited, an agricultural biotechnology company, engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the research and development, production, sale, and marketing of hybrid crop seeds; and provision of related technical services.

