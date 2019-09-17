Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €14.40 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ORA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($21.28) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.80 ($19.53) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.36 ($19.02).

Shares of ORA stock opened at €13.91 ($16.17) on Friday. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.37). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €13.50.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

