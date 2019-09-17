Oracle (ORCL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Oracle (NYSE: ORCL):

9/13/2019 – Oracle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

9/12/2019 – Oracle was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Oracle was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Oracle was given a new $57.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Oracle had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

9/12/2019 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

9/12/2019 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/12/2019 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie.

9/12/2019 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $59.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Oracle was given a new $66.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Oracle was given a new $66.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Oracle was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/12/2019 – Oracle was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt.

8/16/2019 – Oracle is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

ORCL stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,317,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,258. The firm has a market cap of $179.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Get Oracle Co alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock worth $117,501,425. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 346.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 577.0% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.