Online (OIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

Online (CURRENCY:OIO) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last seven days, Online has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. Online has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $417.00 worth of Online was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Online token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00205813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.69 or 0.01229782 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00094014 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015911 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Online

Online’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Online’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,660,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Online is /r/onlineio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Online’s official Twitter account is @Online_OIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Online is online.io . Online’s official message board is medium.com/online-io-blockchain-technologies

Online Token Trading

Online can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Online directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Online should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Online using one of the exchanges listed above.

