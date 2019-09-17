OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Stock Price Up 8.5%

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s share price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.29, approximately 79,610 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 112,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

ONCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.34. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Inc will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.