Omni Partners LLP Takes $36.17 Million Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 216,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,165,000. Allergan makes up approximately 1.9% of Omni Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Omni Partners LLP owned 0.07% of Allergan as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in Allergan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 48.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 96.8% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allergan by 35.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGN traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.02. 174,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.01. The company has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 54.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho cut Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.75.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.