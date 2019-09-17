Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Down 8.8%

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.55, approximately 3,892,648 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,751,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ODP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Office Depot from $2.00 to $1.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $917.91 million, a PE ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.46.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Office Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Office Depot by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,947,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 539,261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Office Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,627,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Office Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 551,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Office Depot by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 367,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Office Depot by 27.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 117,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

