O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 289 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 1.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 89,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TAP. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 66,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,867. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $67.62.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

