O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Invests $208,000 in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,854. Strategic Education Inc has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $189.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.79 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.80.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

See Also: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.