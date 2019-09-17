O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CarGurus by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in CarGurus by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

CARG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. 145,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,252. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.89.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 130,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $4,465,508.88. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 131,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $5,047,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,494,602 shares of company stock valued at $88,583,344 in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

