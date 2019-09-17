O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.53, for a total transaction of $37,137,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.74, for a total value of $726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,422 shares of company stock valued at $82,506,746 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

INTU traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.18. 29,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,413. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.61 and a 52 week high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

