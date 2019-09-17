Nxt 24-Hour Volume Tops $596,008.00 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. Nxt has a total market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $596,008.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Poloniex and Indodax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020925 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039582 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010273 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, C-CEX, Livecoin, Indodax, CoinEgg, OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

