NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Takes $447,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.85. 139,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,500,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.12 and its 200 day moving average is $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

