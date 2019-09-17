NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Sells 1,000 Shares of Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc trimmed its holdings in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Qiagen by 1,244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Qiagen by 5,918.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Qiagen by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,762. Qiagen NV has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.37 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

