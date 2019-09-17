NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Purchases New Shares in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Ameren by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,877. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $62.06 and a one year high of $78.88.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 56.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Ameren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

