NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Makes New Investment in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,825 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in KB Home by 4.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 4.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 5.3% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 179,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,233,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,549.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,291 shares of company stock worth $1,892,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,298. KB Home has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. KB Home had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBH. BTIG Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.73 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.74 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.66.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

